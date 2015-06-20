Claudia Jordan has reportedly been fired from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Gossip Cop has reached out for confirmation.

According to TMZ, the model was let go earlier this week. As Gossip Cop reported, she only joined the Bravo reality series last year as a full-time cast member. But throughout the season, the show’s seventh, she repeatedly butted heads with NeNe Leakes.

TMZ says the feud was Jordan’s undoing. Leakes indicated her unhappiness with the model earlier this year during an appearance on “The Meredith Vieira Show.” As Gossip Cop reported, the reality star seemingly dissed Jordan, a two-time “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant, when she said, “I feel like there are girls that come on the show because they are thirsty… and they are willing to do anything to be on television.”

Leakes further said the show hasn’t been “fun” for her anymore, and admitted, “I am at a point where I don’t know how much longer I can stay in this situation.” With Jordan’s reported ouster, Leakes is expected to return for the eighth season. Production reportedly begins next month.

Jordan’s possible firing comes just after a reported shakeup on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” As Gossip Cop noted, both Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards are not expected to be back, although there’s been no official confirmation.