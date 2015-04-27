Clay Aiken called his former congressional opponent Renee Ellmers a “b----,” an “idiot,” and a “condescending, old snatch” during an interview on Monday’s “Howard Stern Show.”

While promoting a documentary called The Runner-Up about his campaign, Aiken, who ran against Ellmers for a Congressional seat in North Carolina in 2014, told Howard Stern, “She’s a b----.” Stern, surprised by the former “American Idol” contestant’s profane language towards Ellmers, asked why he thought she was a b----.” Rather than answering, Aiken simply added, “She’s an idiot.” But that was hardly the end of Aiken’s harsh words for Ellmers, who beat him in the general election 59 to 41 percent.

Later in the interview, Stern brought up how it’s sometimes difficult for men to run against women, noting how Rick Lazio was considered too aggressive when he ran for a Senate seat in New York against Hillary Clinton. “We talked about that this year during my campaign, because there was concern during the debate that I would come across as condescending which, if you watched the debate, couldn’t be further from the truth. She was a condescending old snatch.”