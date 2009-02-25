Clay Aiken: "American Idol" runner-up, father and now ... acting coach?



The singer will appear as a guest judge on the April 8th episode of The CW's "America's Next Top Model," the network announced Wednesday, Feb. 25.



Oddly enough, he won't be giving his opinion on voice work or stage presence, but rather acting, a skill that he has not really displayed to any advantage on TV except for a short stint as Kenny the cafeteria worker on "Scrubs."



Aiken's appearance on the reality competition show, along with Grammy winner Ciara's surprise appearance at a photo shoot the following week, is part of The CW's cavalcade of guest stars who will pepper the network's programming over the next few months.



On the scripted side, trouble is afoot in "Gossip Girl" land as Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) returns to give Serena some grief over a four-episode arc beginning April 27. Before that, however, the return of Sebastian Stan as Carter Baizen (March 16), Tamara Feldman as Poppy Lifton (March 30) and Wallace Shawn as Cyrus Rose (April 20) will keep the Upper East Siders busy. Poppy's return also marks the introduction of Gabriel Edwards (Armie Hammer), who is dating Poppy, but then turns his romantic attentions to Serena.



Over on "90210," Tori Spelling's much ballyhooed return to her roots as Donna Martin will take place on April 14 along with Oscar winner Diablo Cody guest starring turn as herself. This overlaps with the return as Jennie Garth as Kelly the previous week as well as Ann Gillespie reprising her role as Jackie Taylor from the original series in order to deal with Silver's (Jessica Stroup) emotional dramas in an episode that "90210" alum Jason Priestley will direct.



Love is also in the air as Rhonda (Aimee Teegarden) returns to share a kiss with Ethan (Dustin Milligan) at a dance on March 31, and Liam the underaged bartender (Matt Lanter) shares a "wild night" with Naomi (AnnaLynne McCord), who later will have to deal with her drama queen sister Jen (Sara Foster) on April 28. Series star Rob Estes will also direct the episode April 21 in which Donna considers moving back to Beverly Hills.



Before returning to "90210," Spelling will take another guest turn on The CW's "Smallville" March 12 as Linda Lake, a journalist who threatens to reveal Clark's (Tom Welling) secret identity. Welling himself will take a seat behind the cameras as director of the March 26 episode.



Over on "One Tree Hill," Nick Lachey will appear as himself on April 27, taking an interest in recording one of the songs that Haley (Bethany Joy Galeotti) wrote.



Finally, on "Everybody Hates Chris," Tisha Campbell-Martin guest stars on a Debbie Allen-directed episode March 13, while "The Game" boasts visits from Michael Boatman (March 13), Hill Harper (April 3) and "American Idol's" Lisa Tucker (April 24).