Colin Hanks is sharing good news!

ET caught up with the 37-year-old actor at the CBS Upfronts in New York City on Wednesday, and he gave an update on his stepmom Rita Wilson's health.

"She's cancer-free, which is great," he said.

In April, Wilson revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone a double mastectomy.

The 58-year-old actress took a leave of absence from her part in the play Fish in the Dark to address her health concerns.

Wilson gave credit to her husband Tom Hanks for being by her side through the difficult time. She told The New York Times, "I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me. It was such a normal, intimate time."

On May 7, Wilson not only announced that she was returning to the stage, but shared an inspiring message as well.

"I want people to know that even though you go through life altering experiences, that this beautiful thing we call life, goes on," she wrote on Facebook. "I know that not everyone will have this good fortune but I think it's important to let you all know that there are good stories."

Hanks was also excited about his stepmom's return to the stage, saying she "is absolutely slaying them every night over at Fish in the Dark."