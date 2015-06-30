It's a scientific fact that Connie Britton has the best hair in Hollywood.

Don't try and deny it! There must be some kind of witchcraft involved because no matter which television show she graces, her hair always looks positively flawless.

Luckily, for all of us mere mortals out there, the strawberry blonde beauty is finally revealing her secret tricks to obtaining those luscious locks.

"I can go for days without washing my hair," the Nashville star spilled to NewBeauty magazine as the Summer/Fall 2015 cover girl. "And people freak out about that. It gets better from the natural oils that make it shiny and make it do what I want it to do."

That's it, we're swearing off showers if it means we can look like this…

Despite the fact that her hair is one of God's gift to humankind, Britton revealed that she tries not to let the glitz and glamour of working in entertainment go to her head. "Everything [people] see from Hollywood, on television, in movies and in magazines is doctored, it's not real," she shared. "I really don't want to feed into that."

The upcoming "American Crime Story" star continued, "The best advice I can give to any woman, or any young girl, or even my younger self, is to not give in to that pressure. Find your own value. Know your body. Know what works for you. There is so much pressure, but we do have a choice. It has to be your life you are living. I try to carry that philosophy into every aspect of my life."

Thanks for the advice, Queen Connie! Now please excuse us while we go watch "Friday Night Lights" for the billionth time...