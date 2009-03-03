LONDON (AP) -- A London jury has convicted a man of murdering teenage actor Rob Knox, who had a small role in a soon-to-be released Harry Potter movie.

Karl Bishop, who was found guilty Wednesday, could face life in prison when sentenced for the stabbing death of 18-year-old Knox.

Prosecutors say Bishop killed Knox outside a bar in east London in May after Knox stepped in to protect his brother, who had been threatened by the 22-year-old.

Knox had just wrapped up filming on "Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince." The movie is the sixth in the Harry Potter series and is due out this summer.

Knox played the part of Marcus Belby, a minor character.