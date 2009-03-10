LOS ANGEES (AP) -- Prosecutors in Los Angeles say Coolio has been charged with cocaine possession.

The 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey, was also charged Tuesday with battery stemming from his Friday arrest at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities say he grabbed a screener's arm to prevent a luggage search that turned up the drugs.

Ivey was charged with one felony count of possession, and one misdemeanor count each of battery and possession of paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment April 3.

A message left for manager Susan Haber was not immediately returned Tuesday. Ivey faces up to three years prison if convicted.

The rapper gained fame for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise."