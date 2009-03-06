LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Authorities say rapper Coolio has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of drug possession.

He was arrested and booked on felony narcotics possession after being stopped at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning.

The 45-year-old Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was released after posting $10,000 bail.

The arrest was first reported by the celebrity gossip Web site TMZ.com.

Coolio's manager, Susan Haber, said she had not yet spoken with the rapper and could not comment.

The rapper, who gained fame for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," was arrested in June on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for driving with a suspended license.