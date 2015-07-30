Could there be a plus-sized change a brewing at Victoria's Secret?

While promoting the iconic lingerie brand this week, new "Angels" Elsa Hosk and Jac Jagaciak said they hope that a few curvier, full-figured women will soon join their gorgeous ranks.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Jac pointed to the fact that the fashion industry is beginning to embrace all type of body sizes. Public shaming of women's bodies (and men's bodies, for that matter) is now seen as abysmal; body acceptance is rapidly trending upward.

"I think the whole world is more open to plus-size [models] and I am sure at some point [Victoria's Secret] will be ready for it," Jac, one of 10 new "Angels," said.

Neither Elsa nor Jac could give a time line on when to expect a more full-figured Angel to join their squad. Asked whether it will be soon, Elsa said, "I really hope so."

"Right now, there are a lot of Angels represented. We're from all over the world," she said. "We come from different backgrounds. We all had different lives before this, so it is really interesting how a lot of different nationalities are represented and it is super cool."