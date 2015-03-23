Will Kathy Griffin take on another hosting role?

The comedian apparently made a big impression on producers of "The View" on March 16 when she spoke out about leaving Fashion Police after only seven episodes. Now, according to the New York Daily News, she may just be in the running for a regular guest-host job on the show.

An inside source told the publication, "'The View' would be a perfect fit if Kathy wanted to fly to New York weekly. It's a Monday-through-Thursday job and she can tour on the weekends, the best two nights to sell tickets."

However, a rep for "The View" tells ET, "Kathy is a great friend of the show but any specific names at this point are rumor and speculation."

After Griffin's unexpected exit from "Fashion Police," E! announced that the show would go on hiatus until September. Griffin spoke to the ladies on "The View" about her decision. "My style is improvisational and off the cuff, and they have a formula that worked so well with Joan [Rivers]," Kathy told the hosts. "It just didn't fit my thing."

When she announced her departure, The View's Whoopi Goldberg tweeted out support for her. "Bravo!" she wrote to Kathy. "You have to try it to know if you like it. You did and it wasn't for you. And now, now a new change is going to come."

"The View" has an open seat to fill after Rosie O'Donnell announced her exit on Feb. 6 to focus on her family's "well-being."