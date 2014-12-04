After years of rocking long, brown locks, country singer Jake Owen sheared off his iconic mane, opting for a "high and tight" look.

The "Beachin'" singer teased the transformation Thursday with this tweet, showing the clippings on the barbershop floor.

An hour and a half later, Owen revealed the final look with a selfie.

The 33-year-old country crooner's shoulder-length hair has been his trademark look since he released his debut studio album "Startin' With Me" in 2006.

