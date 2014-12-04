Country Star Jake Owen Cuts Off His Hair, Goes For 'High and Tight' Look
After years of rocking long, brown locks, country singer Jake Owen sheared off his iconic mane, opting for a "high and tight" look.
The "Beachin'" singer teased the transformation Thursday with this tweet, showing the clippings on the barbershop floor.
An hour and a half later, Owen revealed the final look with a selfie.
The 33-year-old country crooner's shoulder-length hair has been his trademark look since he released his debut studio album "Startin' With Me" in 2006.
