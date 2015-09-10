Kendall Jenner and Lewis Hamilton are once again igniting romance rumors.

The 19-year-old model was spotted strolling the streets of New York City on Wednesday with Nicole Scherzinger's ex-fiance by her side.

WATCH: Nick Jonas Shuts Down Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors

Together or not, Jenner and Hamilton made one stylish duo. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore super high-waisted white jeans that she paired with a camel-colored turtleneck, trendy glasses and a top knot.

Hamilton, 30, went for a more '90s look, stepping out in jeans, a plaid shirt only buttoned at the top, a white t-shirt and a fashionable hat and sunglasses.

This isn't the first time Jenner and the Formula One racer have sparked speculation that they're an item. In May, she was stepped out at the Monaco Grand Prix wearing Hamilton's diamond-encrusted gold chain.

If true, this would Hamilton's first known relationship since his split from Scherzinger. The two dated for seven years before calling it quits in February.

MORE: Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas Pack on PDA at U.S. Open Alongside Gal Pal Kendall Jenner

Hamilton has, however, been spotted out several times with Rihanna this summer. That being said, an ET source says RiRi is seeing rapper Travis Scott.

There was also a rumor going around that Jenner was dating Nick Jonas, but he quickly shot down that claim, telling Ryan Seacrest that he's very much single at the moment.

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Is Broken-Hearted -- But by Who?

Do you think Jenner and Hamilton make a cute couple?