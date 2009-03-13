WASHINGTON (AP) -- The widow of the man who fought Anna Nicole Smith over a Texas millionaire's oil fortune is urging the Supreme Court to stay out of a long-running legal battle over Smith's estate.

Elaine Marshall, in court papers filed Friday, said that a court order preventing Smith's estate from collecting $88.5 million from the estate of Smith's late husband, E. Pierce Marshall, should remain in place while the federal appeals court in San Francisco tries to sort out the tangle of competing claims.

Howard K. Stern, Smith's lawyer-turned-boyfri end, asked Justice Anthony Kennedy to lift the appeals court order. Stern said that Smith's 2-year-old daughter, Dannielynn, is the sole beneficiary of Smith's estate.

Smith died of a drug overdose in 2007.