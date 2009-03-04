LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prosecutors say Chris Brown is expected in a Los Angeles court Thursday, despite that they have yet to file charges.

District Attorney's spokeswoman Jane Robison said Wednesday that Brown is required to appear based on a date scheduled after his Feb. 8 arrest.

The 19-year-old R&B singer was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats after police say a woman identified him as her attacker. A person familiar with the incident but not authorized to speak publicly identified the woman as Brown's girlfriend, Rihanna.

Police presented their case weeks ago, but prosecutors asked for more information. Brown remains free on $50,000 bail. A call placed to his attorney, Mark Geragos, was not returned Wednesday afternoon.