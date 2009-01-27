Entertainment Tonight "The Bachelorette"'s Deanna Pappas opens up about her split with ex-boyfriend Jesse Csincsak -- and she dishes about her upcoming appearance on "The Bachelor." In an interview with People magazine, the 27-year-old addresses the question about her public break-up with Csincsak, saying: "We realized that we were two totally different people who wanted totally different things and we lived our lives in totally different ways and it was never gonna work. I loved him sincerely, but it would not have worked in the long run." Pappas, who now hosts a Lifetime show called "Get Married," also said: "Life moves on. He's in another relationship. It's been three months now and I'm pretty much over dealing with the breakup. Everyone handles it differently and sometimes when people are hurt and mad, they say things they didn't mean. Hopefully, one day people will be sorry for the false accusations and mean things that they have said, often on the Internet. Although I did choose to put myself out there on national TV, there are things I believe should be kept private and out of respect for me and Jesse." Pappas tells People there is "no chance" of the two getting back together. As for her upcoming appearance on "The Bachelor" starring Jason Mesnick, Pappas tells People that it "will be worth the wait," adding, "the women were not happy to see me& ." "The Bachelor" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. A photo history of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' fc = new msn.flashControl('http://images.video.msn.com/flash/galleryWidget/VideoWidget.swf','ctrlPromoFlash_flashControl','500','220','6','white'); fc.addParam('quality','high'); fc.addParam('movie','http://images.video.msn.com/flash/galleryWidget/VideoWidget.swf'); fc.addParam('base','http://images.video.msn.com/flash/galleryWidget/VideoWidget.swf'); fc.addParam('menu','false'); fc.addParam('loop','false'); fc.addParam('wmode','transparent'); fc.addParam('allowscriptaccess','always'); fc.addParam('allowFullScreen','true'); fc.addVariable('width','500'); fc.addVariable('height','220'); fc.addVariable('containerTitle','Midseason TV Guide'); fc.addVariable('mkt','en-us'); fc.addVariable('vcMarket','us'); fc.addVariable('from','Entertainment_TV'); fc.addVariable('fg','widget_midseason_tv_guide'); fc.addVariable('showPlaylist','true'); fc.addVariable('playlist','videoByTag.aspx?tag=midseason_tv_guide&ns=Gallery&mk=us&vs=1'); fc.addVariable('playType','direct_link'); fc.addVariable('categoryRequests','videoByTag.aspx%3Ftag%3Dmidseason_tv_guide%26ns%3DGallery%26mk%3Dus%26vs%3D1'); fc.addVariable('autoLoadVideo','false'); fc.addVariable('thumbCodes','2007'); fc.addVariable('videoCodes','1003'); fc.addVariable('previewThumbCodes','1003'); fc.addVariable('cssPath','http%3A%2F%2Fentimg.msn.com%2Fi%2Ftest%2Fcss%2F5.css'); fc.addVariable('linkbackLocation','bottom_left'); fc.addVariable('pageInfoLocation','bottom_right'); fc.addVariable('pageControlsLocation','bottom_right'); fc.addVariable('searchBoxLocation','hidden'); fc.addVariable('categoryMenuLocation','hidden'); fc.addVariable('previewVolume','100'); fc.addVariable('listViewImageLoc','hidden'); fc.addVariable('defaultView','grid'); fc.addVariable('allowedViews','Grid%3BList'); fc.addVariable('useAutoPage','false'); fc.addVariable('autoPageCategories','false'); fc.addVariable('autoPageMax','3'); fc.addVariable('autoPageTimer','4'); fc.addVariable('dispRss','false'); fc.addVariable('dispUpload','false'); fc.addVariable('debug','false'); fc.addVariable('previewThumbType','hover'); fc.addVariable('previewThumbPlayTime','10'); fc.addVariable('previewThumbStartTime','10'); fc.addVariable('dispTitle','true'); fc.addVariable('dispSource','false'); fc.addVariable('dispDescription','false'); fc.addVariable('dispDate','false'); fc.addVariable('numRows','2'); fc.addVariable('numCols','2'); fc.addVariable('imageWidth','92'); fc.addVariable('imageHeight','69'); fc.addVariable('pagingAnim','move_horizontal'); fc.addVariable('numRowsGrid','1'); fc.addVariable('numColsGrid','4'); fc.addVariable('imageWidthGrid','112'); fc.addVariable('imageHeightGrid','84'); fc.addVariable('dispSourceList','true'); fc.addVariable('dispDateList','false'); fc.addVariable('numRowsList','5'); fc.addVariable('numColsList','1'); fc.write('ctrlPromoFlash_flashContent');