Holly Madison won't let her injury keep her from competing on Dancing With the Stars this Monday.

Although she went to the doctor Thursday fearing a broken rib, she got a much less severe prognosis.

"I just have some inflamed muscles around my ribs," Madison says on E!'s Daily 10. "So it hurts, but I'm a lot more confident now I know it's nothing serious."

Her dancing partner, Dmitry Chaplin understands why she got injured in the first place.

"Holly's not a dancer," he says. "Her body's not used to the kind of pressure, pulling of the rib cage or twisting or doing splits... So her body, of course, suffers from it."

With that, the Girls Next Door star points to multiple bruises she's gotten during the course of learning her routines.

"Do you want to see?" Madison says. "I got this one, I got this one... It's gross. They're all over the place."

Madison also complained to Usmagazine.com about having bruised ribs during Tuesday's results show.

"While she is not suffering from a broken rib, she does continue to feel a great deal of discomfort and was prescribed pain medication," Madison's rep told Us exclusively on Thursday. "She is committed to the show and her partner, Dmitry, and will rest when she can."

Despite the injuries, Madison is glad to be on the show: "I've always wanted to do this show. It's super fun. I'm not going to stop!"

Daily 10 airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.