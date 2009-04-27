Dancing With the Stars' Melissa Rycroft has been injured.

The 26-year-old former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader sat out of Monday's show. Her partner, Tony Dovolani, walked out without her. Professional dancer Lacey Schwimmer replaced her.

"As you can see Melissa is not with us tonight," host Tom Bergeron said at the opening of the show. "She suffered an injury this week, complications following, which made her unable to dance tonight."

On Wednesday, Rycroft (and beau Tye Strickland) attended Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood bash at Hollywood club My House, where she was practicing moves with Dovolani in her booth.

She mentioned to Us that she think she may have bruised a rib on last week's show.

"Unfortunately with a rib, there's nothing you can do about it, but we went in today, and I took it easy today, and I'll probably do the same tomorrow," she told Us.

Last month, Rycroft - who was famously dumped by Bachelor star Jason Mesnick - said she worried about getting injured.

"I wrap everything," Rycroft told Extra. "I can't bend my toes or bend my elbows."

Joked Dovolani, "I call her 'mummy' during practice days."