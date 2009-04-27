Dancing With the Stars' Melissa Rycroft has suffered a rib injury.

The 26-year-old former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader sat out of Monday's show. Her partner, Tony Dovolani, performed with professional dancer Lacey Schwimmer instead.

"This week Melissa suffered a painful rib injury," co-host Tom Bergeron said. "Complications will prevent her from dancing tonight. She's talking with a doctor right now. It looks like she'll be able to continue in the competition."

Doctors believe Rycroft is suffering from a hairline fracture of the ribs.

"I hurt my ribs last week doing a difficult move. It was feeling better and then I hurt myself again," she said. "I felt a blinding pain shoot down my side, so we decided it would be best to go actually have a doctor check it out."

Although she was able to rehearse Monday morning, she did not feel well enough to perform.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

On her Facebook page, she thanked fans for support.

"I was doing alright but went to the doc before dress rehearsal for some last minute treatment and ended up having a bad reaction that's affecting my breathing," she wrote. "Hopefully (fingers crossed) I'll be good tomorrow. But thank you for all the love, support and votes! We need it!"

On Wednesday, Rycroft (and beau Tye Strickland) attended Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood bash at Hollywood club My House, where she was practicing moves with Dovolani in her booth.

She mentioned to Us that she bruised a rib on last week's show.

"Unfortunately with a rib, there's nothing you can do about it, but we went in today, and I took it easy today, and I'll probably do the same tomorrow," she told Us.

Last month, Rycroft - who was famously dumped by Bachelor star Jason Mesnick - said she worried about getting injured.

"I wrap everything," Rycroft told Extra. "I can't bend my toes or bend my elbows."

Joked Dovolani, "I call her 'mummy' during practice days."