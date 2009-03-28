Steve Wozniak really has something to dance about!

The Apple billionaire and co-founder has gotten so close to his Dancing With the Stars partner, Karina Smirnoff, that he got an invitation to her upcoming wedding to fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

See funny photos of the new DWTS cast rehearsing.

"She said I could walk her down the aisle, and it touched my heart," Wozniak told The Insider on Thursday.

But if Wozniak plans to take the that walk without pain, he will have to nurse his current injuries -- he has a fractured foot and a pulled hamstring.

Check out some of DWTS' most over-the-top outfits!

"He's a little out of his element but has the biggest personality you'll ever meet," Smirnoff said about her dancing partner. "He's super funny and super charming."

The dancing couple have begun planning their wedding, which will take place before the year is up.

Take a look back at the stars who said "I Do!" last year.

"We started talking about it and figuring out when and where we're going to have it," Smirnoff told Us last month. "But there's so many family members that have a say that we got to try to make sure that everyone will be happy. But we think it will be sometime before the end of this year. So, not so long."

Chmerkovskiy, who danced with Denise Richards, was ousted this week. Wozniak and Smirnoff, despite low scores from the judges, are still in the competition.