CINCINNATI (AP) -- Pieces that once shocked the art world highlight a new exhibition making its only U.S. appearance at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

The collection of dada and surrealist masterpieces include Marcel Duchamp's version of the Mona Lisa with a mustache and goatee. There's also the white porcelain urinal he submitted to an artists' exhibit that shocked the art world in 1917.

Other artists include Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso.

The touring exhibit is from the Israel Museum in Jerusalem and includes more than 200 works from one of the most significant art movements of the 20th century.