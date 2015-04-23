Dalton Gray, who starred as Master Mike on “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” was badly hurt in a car accident last weekend after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into the car carrying him. Gray survived, but sustained some pretty bad injuries.

According to TMZ, Gray was a passenger in a car that was T-boned by an out-of-control drunk driver on Saturday in Katy, Texas. The actor shattered his hip and femur, and also endured cuts to the face. Doctors had to remove glass from his eye, which suffered trauma, and reconstruct the right side of Gray’s face. The drunk driver was arrested.

Another “American Horror Story” actor, Ben Woolf, was struck by a car while crossing a street earlier this year and ultimately died from his injuries. Fortunately, Gray’s own incident will not prove fatal.

Gray tweeted, “All I can say is.. Thank you all so much for the support. Yall are helping me get [through] this. Words can not express the love I’m feeling… Thank you, God bless… I haven’t looked at my face yet but I feel like chucky.” The actor has also appeared on shows like “Treme” and “My Generation,” and recently had a role in Dumb and Dumber To. Gossip Cop wishes him a speedy recovery. See some photos of Gray in the hospital, shared on Facebook, below.

