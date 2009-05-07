MILWAUKEE (AP) -- "American Idol" finalist Danny Gokey is back home. And Milwaukee has a full day of events for him.

He'll sing at his church, Faith Builders International Ministries, on Milwaukee's south side. Later Friday, he's expected to visit Milwaukee landmarks such as the bronze Fonz, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the Milwaukee Art Museum and Discovery World.

Then, he and Green Bay Packers players Aaron Rodgers, Greg Jennings, Nick Barnett and Ruvell Martin will take part in a downtown parade that will end at the lakefront festival grounds, where Gokey will sing again.

He ends the day throwing out the first pitch and singing the national anthem before Brewers-Cubs game at Miller Park.