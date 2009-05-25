MILWAUKEE (AP) -- "American Idol" finalist Danny Gokey plans to thank his hometown of Milwaukee at an event that also will raise awareness and money for his charity.

The former church music director is not expected to sing at the free event Tuesday night for contractual reasons. But his church choir, including friend and former "American Idol" contestant Jamar Rogers, do plan to perform.

Gokey also will talk about Sophia's Heart Foundation, which he started in memory of his wife, who died last summer after surgery for a congenital heart defect. A fundraiser is being held earlier at Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Gokey tours with the Top 10 "American Idol" finalists starting in July.

Foundation: http://www.sophiasheart.org/