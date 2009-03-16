Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips, who have costarred in multiple films, will embark on another, more personal collaboration.



The Hollywood couple got engaged on Saturday, March 14, reports People.



The 33-year-old Masterson, best known for playing conspiracy theorist Hyde on "That '70s Show," and Phillips, 28, met in 2004 at a Las Vegas poker tournament. Phillips had just gotten out of a long-term relationship with Sean Lennon.



The couple has been dating ever since and have also costarred in the films "Wake," "Made for Each Other" and "The Bridge to Nowhere," in which Phillips plays a prostitute who falls in love with her pimp, played by Masterson.



Masterson, who travels the country as DJ Mom Jeans, was last seen on the big screen opposite Jim Carrey in "Yes Man."



Besides acting in films such as "Hostel Part II," Phillips is known for her modeling and music career.