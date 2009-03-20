LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Peter Falk's daughter is asking a court to establish a conservatorship so that she can continue to visit her ailing father.

In court documents filed Friday in Los Angeles, Catherine Falk argues that a conservatorship is the only way to prevent the actor's wife from blocking her regular visits. The filing states the "Columbo" actor is suffering from advanced dementia.

Catherine Falk was granted one supervised visit last month; no discussion of how that visit went is included in the documents filed Friday.

The filing only seeks to establish a conservatorship over Falk, not his estate. A hearing was scheduled for Monday.

A phone message left for an attorney representing Falk's wife, Shera, was not immediately returned.