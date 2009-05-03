The older brother of American Idol winner David Cook has lost his battle with brain cancer, his rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

Adam Cook, 36, died early Sunday morning in Terre Haute, Indiana, after an 11-year struggle with the disease, which had spread to his spine, according to the singer's website. The lawyer leaves behind his wife, Kendra, and their children.

See photos of stars gone too soon.

David made the announcement Sunday at the 12th Annual Race for Hope 5K event in Washington, D.C. The rocker was the event's honorary chairman, and his team raised more the $97,000 for the cause, according to E! News.

See where your favorite American Idol contestants are now.

"I actually lost my brother yesterday to a brain tumor, and I couldn't imagine being anywhere else right now," Cook told the crowd at the benefit for brain cancer research. "I lost one today, but I gained 9,000, and I will be here every year that they will have me."

See photos of today's top celeb news stories.

During Idol' seventh season, Adam sat in the audience in April to watch David, 26, perform his rendition of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby." Residents of their hometown raised $45,000 so that Adam could be flown in with the proper medical care.