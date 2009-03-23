"Late Show" host David Letterman used his own show to announce big news: He's married.



The comedian and talk show host got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Regina Lasko on Thursday afternoon, March 19 in Choteau, Montana, Usmagazine.com first reported.



Letterman, 61, revealed the happy news on the Monday taping of his show, just before launching into the Top 10 list.



"Regina and I began dating in February of 1986, and I said, 'Well, things are going pretty good, let's just see what happens in about ten years...'" Letterman joked. "I had avoided getting married pretty good for, like, 23 years, and I -- honestly, whether this happened or not -- I secretly felt that men who were married admired me, like I was the last of the real gunslingers, you know what I'm saying?'"



The events leading up to the wedding was a comedy of errors, beginning when their truck got stuck in the mud en route to the courthouse. This meant that Letterman had to hoof it two miles back to their house in high winds in order to retrieve their other car. Finally, upon returning to his family, his 5-year-old son Harry was concerned that they were no longer going to town since Lasko had said the "deal was off" if Letterman didn't return in an hour.



Letterman was previously married for seven years to his college sweetheart Michelle Cook, but they divorced in 1977. He met Lasko in 1986 when she worked for him on his show. They welcomed their son Harry Joseph in November 2003.