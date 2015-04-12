David Arquette and Christina McLarty are married! On Sunday, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in front of family and close friends in Los Angeles, Gossip Cop confirms. Among those in attendance were Arquette and McLarty’s 11-month-old son Charlie, as well as his 10-year-old daughter Coco, with ex-wfe Courteney Cox.

As Gossip Cop reported, Arquette and McLarty got engaged in July after dating on-and-off for three years. Arquette proposed at Mastro’s, a steakhouse in Malibu. Arquette invited family and friends to the restaurant to witness the engagement.

He later told Aspen Peak magazine that he had to propose a second time because McLarty was embarrassed by the crowd. “I take her outside… and then I ask her, and she’s like, ‘No, what are you doing? There are so many people watching!’ I had a do-over, and it worked,” said Arquette.

This is the second marriage for Arquette, who split from Cox in 2010 after nearly 11 years of marriage. As Gossip Cop has previously noted, Cox herself is getting ready to walk down the aisle. The former “Friends” star got engaged to Johnny McDaid in June 2014.

