David Beckham's new ink makes him one of the most swoon-worthy fathers in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old former soccer pro got the nickname "Buster" tattooed on his neck in honor of his 16-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham.

"I've always called Brooklyn ( Buster ) since the day he was born," David captioned the pic of his fresh ink on Monday. "Love you Bust."

The Beckham family has a birthday to celebrate today, Sept. 1. Romeo Beckham turns 13, making him officially a teenager!

We expect the father-of-four will soon get a Romeo tattoo, as he's been getting inked in honor of his family members all summer.

In July, he got a tattoo for his daughter Harper that said "Pretty Lady" above her name. "Hey Pretty Lady," David Instagrammed. "Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me."

The proud father and husband also got a tattoo celebrating his wife, Victoria Beckham. He got the number "99" inked on his pinkie finger, signifying the year he got married and the year Brooklyn was born. David captioned the pic: "99 was a good year for me."

We can't wait to see if he gets more family ink! In the meantime, happy birthday Romeo!