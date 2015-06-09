Just when we thought we couldn't be any more excited about Fox's upcoming "X-Files" revival, something comes along that fills us with even more anticipation!

On Tuesday, series stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reunited on set where the co-stars made the hearts of all "X-Files" fans beat faster when they shared a sweet kiss.

It's unclear if the kiss was a friendly hello, or part of a scene.

To be fair, it's never been that hard for Duchovny and Anderson to make "X-Files" fans swoon. Like when they kissed on stage last month at a live performance of Duchovny's debut album. That caused quite the stir among fans.

On Monday, Anderson really stoked the fandom flames when she tweeted a picture of two set chairs with "Mulder" and "Scully" embroidered on the backrests, as well as the message, "And so it begins ..."

Adding to that excitement, Duchovny tweeted another picture of his chair, this time with a script sitting on it.

"X-Files" creator Chris Carter, who is also helming the revival, joined Instagram to celebrate and document the production. He commemorated the start of principal photography with his very first post, sharing a pic of a slate.

Premiering in 1993, "X-Files" came to an end in 2002 after nine seasons and two feature films in 1998 and 2008. The popular series earned 16 Emmys, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.

The six-part limited series revival returns to Fox on Jan. 24, 2016.

