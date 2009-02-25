NEW YORK (AP) -- Def Leppard is hitting the road again this summer, this time with Poison and Cheap Trick. But frontman Joe Elliott says it might be their last tour for a bit.

The rock group has spent every summer touring for the last five years, and Elliott thinks it's time for a break.

He says he wants to make sure that a Def Leppard concert remains a special event.

Elliott also says he'd like the band to start recording another album. Their last record was 2008's "Songs From the Sparkle Lounge."

The nationwide tour kicks off June 23 in Camden, N.J. Tickets go on sale next week.

