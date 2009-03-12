LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Phil Spector's defense attorney has rested his case in the music producer's murder retrial involving the death of actress Lana Clarkson.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Paul Fidler advised Spector of his right to testify, but Spector did not testify.

Attorney Doron Weinberg concluded Thursday with testimony from forensic psychologist Elizabeth Loftus, an expert in memory and witness testimony. Her opinions were presented to cast doubt on the prosecution's star witness, a chauffeur who said he heard Spector say he thought he had killed somebody.

Prosecutors have begun their rebuttal case.

Clarkson died of a gunshot fired in her mouth while seated in the foyer of Spector's home in 2003.

In Spector's first trial, the jury deadlocked 10-2 with the majority favoring conviction.