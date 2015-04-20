Demi Lovato has never been shy about her past.

The always outspoken 22-year-old singer took to her Instagram to celebrate 4/20 on Monday, calling out her fellow former Disney stars Miley Cyrus and Joe Jonas and their not so G-rated past activities.

"In honor of our former escapades, I thought you'd like this to remember your first blaze.. Happy #420 @joejonas. #disneyhighclassof09✌️👽😈💰💚😝," she wrote alongside a Photoshopped pic of the three of them.

Especially prominent? A huge fake blunt hanging from Joe's mouth.

The eyebrow-raising Instagram shouldn't be too much of a surprise to any of their fans. In a memorable December 2013 interview with Vulture, Joe revealed that his first time smoking weed was with his ex-girlfriend Demi and Miley.

"I must have been 17 or 18," he recalled. "They kept saying, 'Try it! Try it!' So I gave it a shot, and it was all right. I don't even smoke weed that often anymore."

Miley in particular hasn't exactly been shy about her marijuana use.

"I think weed is the best drug on earth," she told Rolling Stone in September 2013. "Hollywood is a coke town, but weed is so much better. And molly, too. Those are happy drugs -- social drugs. They make you want to be with friends. You're out in the open. You're not in a bathroom. I really don't like coke. It's so gross and so dark. It's like what are you, from the Nineties? Ew."

