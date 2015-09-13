Demi Lovato just admitted to being bisexual -- just with more words, zero of which included the word bisexual.

The 23-year-old singer appeared on the British late-night talk show "Alan Carr: Chatty Man" on Friday to promote her hit "Cool for the Summer" in England.

During the interview, host Alan Carr read some of the racy lyrics out loud, including, "Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite." He then asked Lovato if the song was about lesbianism.

"I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying," Lovato responded. "All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."

Carr, who is openly gay, responded humorously, saying, "I experimented once and it stuck."

"Hey, I didn't say that it didn't stick either. I didn't say that it didn't stick," Demi chimed in.

Whether he got an exclusive admission or not is still up in the air, but either way, the comedic host was excited to chat with the former Disney darling. He shared a selfie of Lovato giving him a kiss on his cheek.

"SHE'S HERE!! SHE'S ACTUALLY HERE!!" he captioned the cute pic.

Lovato isn't experimenting with either sex these days -- she's got one main man in her life. She is very happily dating "That '70s Show" actor Wilmer Valderrama, who she credits for always having her back and being an extremely important support system in her life.

"I think Demi is on a path for, you know, mega-stardom," Wilmer told ET in July. "I think she's gonna redefine pop culture in a level that people can't even expect next year, for sure."

In other recent news, ET caught up with Selena Gomez at New York Fashion Week to talk about her rekindled friendship with Demi.