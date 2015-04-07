Out with the old, in with the new!

Demi Lovato recently got some sizable new ink on her left forearm -- a detailed rose tattoo -- completely covering up her pink kiss tattoo which she clearly regretted.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 22-year-old "Heart Attack" singer showed off her new rose tattoo, while referring to her old tat as a "vagina" tattoo. She also warned her fans, "kids don't do drugs."

"Bye bye [kiss emoji] and hello [rose emoji] .. Thank you SO MUCH to my brother @GEESPOTAT2... It looks beaaauutiful and I LOVE it!! 💉💉💉 #RIPvaginatattoo #kidsdontdodrugs," she wrote.

But that's not all we're noticing on Demi's Instagram. The former Disney star also posted a full-body selfie on Monday, looking the most fit she has in years. Rocking a loose tank top and high-waist jeans, Demi practically glowed in her casual-cool look.

And it's not just her body that's obviously on-point. Check out her flawless skin in this selfie she posted for "No Makeup Monday."

Demi recently credited her now happy and healthy outlook on life to her boyfriend, 35-year-old former "That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama.

"My love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me," she Instagrammed last month with a kiss pic of the two, also celebrating being three years sober. " ... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."