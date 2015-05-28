Demi Lovato opened up about her struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder on Thursday’s “Today” show. The singer, who recently celebrated her third year of sobriety, said she’s now in a “great place where recovery is possible.”

“I’ve been very open about my story just because I know the more honest and open I am, the more people I’m going to be able to reach,” said Lovato. However, the singer believes a lot of people still don’t like to openly talk about mental illness and addiction. “Mental illnesses in general, they’re not talked about as much as they should [be]. I would love for people to become more educated,” expressed Lovato, adding, “I wish that more people can understand from a point where it’s not a choice to have an addiction.”

“With bipolar disorder,” continued Lovato, “It’s a chemical imbalance, and it’s something that you have to figure out your own treatment with your own team.” Lovato, who checked into rehab five years ago to deal with her struggles, then noted, “I’m finally in a great place where I can say recovery is possible.”

As Gossip Cop reported, the “Heart Attack” singer marked her three-year anniversary of sobriety on Twitter and Instagram, thanking her fans and boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. “I never knew sobriety was possible for me,” Lovato admitted on Twitter, adding, “But with the love and support I’ve been given from my friends, fans and family… I now celebrate my 3rd birthday.” On Instagram, Lovato sweetly wrote about Valderrama, “I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn’t be alive today without him.”