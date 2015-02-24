Demi Lovato was taken to the hospital with a lung infection, Gossip Cop confirms. We’re told the singer was having difficulty breathing, but fortunately is okay, and was given antibiotics to fight the infection.

On Tuesday, a friend took Lovato to the emergency room at Providence Tarzana Medical Center, where she was given a number of tests before it was determined that she had a bacterial infection. She’s expected to be out of commission for a few days as a result. Lovato was supposed to be in the studio at the time, but work on her new album will be on hold for a little bit. Lovato has not commented on her situation on social media.

As Gossip Cop recently reported, Lovato is excited about putting together her fifth album. She recently tweeted, “I’ve never been more confident in my sound. Never been so sure of who I am as an artist.” While she couldn’t fully describe her “new sound,” Lovato felt her new album will be “my best work yet,” adding, “I WILL get a Grammy nomination one day. No more f---- around.”

While fans are eagerly anticipating her next record, right now many more seem concerned about her health, making the hashtag “#GetWellSoonDemi” trend worldwide. Numerous tweets expressed “love,” “prayers,” and similar wishes for Lovato to feel better. Gossip Cop will update when we get more information about her condition.

