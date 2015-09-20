Demi Lovato chatted with ET all about her famous friends when we caught up with her at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

The "Cool For the Summer" singer recently had dinner her gal pal Selena Gomez, and recalled how their reunion went down.

WATCH: Demi Lovato Responds to Pink's VMAs Diss -- My Past Songs Have Helped People

"It was at someone's house and there was quite a few people there, but we sat across from each other," Lovato said. "It was just fun to catch up and see each other."

As for scheduling another hangout, the 23-year-old pop star says they've been "too busy."

After all, both ladies have albums coming out next month. Lovato's Confidence will be released on Oct. 16, one week after Gomez's Revival comes out on Oct. 9.

WATCH: Demi Lovato Admits She Was Once 'Super Jealous' of Miley Cyrus

While Lovato supports her longtime friend, she does admit that she's yet to listen to Revival. "I really want to hear her new music," she said. "I like new stuff."

WATCH: Iggy Azalea Responds to VMAs Haters -- It Shows I'm Still Very Relevant

Lovato does seem busy but she will have to set aside time for Iggy Azalea and Nick Young's wedding. She confirmed again that she'll be acting as a bridesmaid on the couple's big day, but doesn't have much info on the nuptials.

"I think she's taking her time but yeah I'm excited," Lovato shared. "We've become pretty close over the past year."