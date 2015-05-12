Demi Moore revealed on Monday’s “Dancing With The Stars” that she initially didn’t want her daughter, Rumer Willis, joining the cast of the show. During a taped segment before Rumer performed on Monday, Moore explained that she didn’t want to subject her daughter to more scrutiny, especially after she grew up struggling with her parents’ divorce and criticism over her appearance.

“When their father and I decided to divorce, it probably had the biggest impact on [Rumer],” admitted Moore, referring to her 2000 split from Bruce Willis. The 26-year-old agreed, noting that the media attention surrounding her family when she was still a kid was too much for her to handle. Rumer’s struggles deepened further when people started to constantly compare her physically to Moore.

Of her parents’ divorce, Rumer said, “It is definitely weird to have that be such public knowledge,” adding, “A couple times, things would happen in my family, whatever drama it was, and I couldn’t leave my house for a week.” She then noted, “As I got older and people started, you know, commenting on how I look. That’s when it really started to affect me.” Moore added in the taped piece, “Her self-esteem was nothing. I could only just keep loving her and loving her until she could love herself.”

The actress said she didn’t want Rumer to be on “Dancing With The Stars for those reasons, but now sees how much it has helped boost her daughter’s confidence. “One of the most beautiful things that I’ve witnessed is watching her passion become greater than her fear,” said Moore, noting, “It has nothing to do with her being my kid or Bruce’s kid. It has everything to do with just who she is.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Rumer and her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Val Chmerkovskiy have been a favorite among the judges, and danced in the semifinals on Monday. Should they avoid Tuesday’s elimination, they will then compete in next week’s finals for a chance to win the Golden Mirror Ball trophy.