Demi Moore has listed her New York apartment for $75 million. The staggering sum was first reported by Gossip Cop and others almost a year ago, and now the actress has confirmed the price in The New York Times. The triplex penthouse is located in the south tower of the iconic San Remo building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, overlooking Central Park.

Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis purchased the residence in 1990. The home has roughly 7,000 square feet of interior space and another 1,500 square feet of wraparound terraces with views of the park and midtown Manhattan. Bono occupies the San Remo’s north tower penthouse.

“We looked at everything on the park, Fifth Avenue, Central Park South and Central Park West, and there was just nothing like it,” Ms. Moore told The New York Times. “The location, architecture and history of the San Remo were on a completely different level.”

The actress has not lived in the apartment for several years. “I’m spending the majority of my time in my other homes, and this apartment is too magnificent not to be lived in full time,” she explained. If Moore actually sells for the listing price, it would set an Upper West Side co-op record, and nearly triple the highest price for a San Remo sale.

