Rumer Willis and Demi Moore will certainly make you do a double take at this pic!

The "Dancing with the Stars" winner shared an Instagram photo on Monday of her and her 52-year-old mother looking like identical sisters rather than a mother-daughter duo.

"That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother," Rumer, 26, wrote with the hashtags "#twinning" and "#imnotmad."

After her big win this past week on "DWTS" Demi and Bruce Willis' daughter also shared some skimpy bikini pics, touting that "dance does a body good."

Perhaps Rumer can talk her famous mom into competing on the show! Demi recently gushed over her daughter's passion on "DWTS."

