Denise Richards slammed Charlie Sheen’s rep, Jeff Ballard, on Twitter on Tuesday after the actor’s spokesman accused her of not letting the “Anger Management” star see his two daughters on Father’s Day. As Gossip Cop reported, Sheen went on a nasty Twitter rant on Sunday, calling Richards, with whom he shares daughters Lola and Sam, “a heretic washed up piglet” and the “worse mom alive.”

Ballard told People that Sheen went on his Twitter rant because Richards didn’t want to bring Lola and Sam to Mexico, where the actor was spending Father’s Day. “Charlie invited Denise and their two girls, but for whatever reason Denise chose not to go,” said Ballard, adding, “This trip has been planned for weeks.”

Richards, however, said she didn’t know about the trip “for weeks,” as Ballard claimed. She tweeted on Tuesday at Sheen’s spokesman, “Jeff I think you had way too much to drink @JeffBallardpr & lost your memory dude. Zip It.”

On Sunday, Richards wished Sheen a happy Father’s Day on Twitter, noting their kids were “disappointed” he wasn’t spending the day with them. Even though Sheen didn’t see his two daughters on Father’s Day, he did celebrate the holiday in Mexico with Brooke Mueller and their twin boys Max and Bob.