Dennis Quaid and his wife Kimberly have reached a settlement with the hospital where their twins were given an alleged accidental overdose of the blood-thinning drug heparin in 2007.

Documents say the Quaids will receive $500,000 in their settlement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, reports the Associated Press. A petition filed in May with the L.A. Superior Court indicates that the settlement will be split equally between twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone.

Cedars-Sinai is also offering the twins medical care free of cost for any residual health problems related to the heparin-overdose incident. On November 18, 2007, the Quaid's then-newborns were given alleged accidental and potentially life-threatening overdoses of the blood thinner.

