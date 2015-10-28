Derek Jeter's life revolves around a different diamond these days. According to the New York Daily News, the retired baseball legend has popped the question to Sports Illustrated cover girl Hannah Davis.

Hannah, a source told the newspaper, "already has the ring" and her family is "very happy because they really like him." The New Post confirmed the news. "He proposed on Sunday," a source said. "It was for their anniversary."

Derek and Hannah, who have been together since 2012, have been surrounded by engagement rumors for years.

Many thought this day would never come for the former Yankee, as he had a string of high-profile relationships, including a three-years romance with Minka Kelly. While playing, he was always fairly private about his relationships, but he slowly began to be a little more public toward the end of his playing days, and Hannah was seen more and more at his baseball games.

Earlier this year, Derek and Hannah finally went public when they arrived at the Met Gala.

In January, he spoke about shifting his priorities now that he's retired, and he hinted that family was in his future.

"I just know that I personally couldn't have done it while I was playing," he told Steiner Sports Marketing. "I was too selfish to be able to juggle a family and kids. But I look forward to it happening."