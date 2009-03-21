FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) -- A coffee shop in a Detroit suburb has started a 10-day continuous live musical tribute to the American auto industry.

The 240-hour "Assembly Line" show at AJ's Music Cafe in Ferndale kicked off Friday with Motown star-turned-Detroit City Councilwoman Martha Reeves singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Owner A.J. O'Neil told The Detroit News he organized the show to pay tribute to American workers, products and automobiles amid the turmoil in the auto industry.

He also hopes to set a Guinness World Records mark for a concert by multiple artists.

AJ's previously drew attention for a 50-hour "Danny Boy" marathon it held last year and an offer by its owner to give a free cup of coffee to customers who pledge to buy American cars.

On the Net:

AJ's Music Cafe: http://www.ajsmusiccafe.com/