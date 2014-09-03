Sweet, sweet love hangover! Ashlee Simpson's new mother-in-law, music superstar Diana Ross, couldn't be happier about her son Evan's marriage to the "Boyfriend" singer. Ross, who officiated the wedding, tells Us Weekly exclusively that the couple's big day was flawless.

"The wedding went perfectly," the iconic singer gushes of the 200-guest event. "We had a beautiful rainbow surrounding us, loving family and friends, great music, and great speeches from loving and caring friends, and joyful children dancing the night away."

The Motown legend continues: "I thank everyone who supported us on the spectacle day and our neighbors who were kind enough to let us have fun. We had great friends that traveled from Norway, London, Switzerland, and from all over the world. Wishing Evan and Ashlee congratulations," she tells Us, "I want only love, happiness, and joy for my son and his bride." (Evan's dad is the late Arne Naess Jr.)

The mother-of-the-groom, who wore black, not only officiated the non-denominational service but also performed her classic 1981 ballad "Endless Love" at the couple's reception. Simpson, who was previously married to Pete Wentz, was walked down the aisle by her dad Joe Simpson and 5-year-old son Bronx.

Ashlee's famous sister Jessica Simpson, who served as matron of honor, walked down the aisle with kids Maxwell, 2, and Ace, 14 months, while a choir performed throughout the ceremony.

Planned by Brett Galley of Hollywood pop and Mindy Weiss, the wedding included personal touches from the singer and her "Hunger Games" actor husband, including dream catchers, eclectic finishes, and a mix-and-match palette of colors. Following the vows, guests dined on Southern food and, after the reception, danced until 2 a.m. to songs played by DJ Ruckus.

This is the first marriage for Ross. Ashlee and Fall Out Boy rocker Wentz filed for divorce back in February 2011.