"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Heather Thomson reveals the reason she's leaving the show -- and it has nothing to do with her marriage.

The 44-year-old reality TV star announced a few weeks ago she was departing the show after three seasons.

She told Entertainment Tonight she has to "focus on the things that are really, really important" in her life.

The announcement launched speculation and a report by OK! Magazine that Heather was leaving because of marital issues with husband Jonathan Schindler.

"There is no truth to the rumored problems," Heather told Matt Richards, who runs RealMrHousewife.com. "Jonathan and I are perfectly fine… We are in our 12th year of marriage. We are happily raising our family together."

Apparently a reporter contacted her entourage for a statement.

"Someone actually called my publicist for a comment and he advised the rumors were simply not true but folks decided to run with the gossip anyway. You can imagine we were cracking up when it ran," she said.

The decision to leave RHONY was a "happy" one, Heather explained.

"It was time to move on. And for just that reason- time. And how quickly it goes and how much of my time the show requires," she continued. "This decision was easy because it was the right time for me and my family. It's not about trouble. It's about prioritizing my time. We all get the same 24 hours in a day it's just up to us each individually how we want to use it."

Heather founded the shapewear company Yummie by Heather Thomson, which has estimated retail sales up to $60 million.

She and her husband Jonathan have two children together, Jax and Ella Rae.