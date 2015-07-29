While her husband Tom Brady is staring down a suspension from the NFL, supermodel Gisele Bündchen is facing a scandal of her own: allegations that she recently had secret plastic surgery in Paris.

Page Six reports that the 35-year-old supermodel and her sister donned burkas so they wouldn't be recognized outside of Paris' famous International Clinique du Parc Monceau. The publication alleges that the supermodel spent almost $11,000 dollars on surgery on her breasts and eyes, as a post-retirement gift to herself.

Page Six cites a source that claims Bündchen has work done because she was "concerned that her breasts had sagged after having two children."

However, there is some evidence to the contrary. The model posted an Instagram pic of herself in a sports bra with her "#yogapartner," 3-year-old daughter Vivian, on Sunday.

Gisele has also spoken out against plastic surgery in the past, telling Fox News "no way" in 2008.

"Actually, I asked my mother the very same question and she said, 'It's taken me 58 years for me to look like this. You think I'm going to ruin it now?'" she said at the time. "She looks great, so I hope I will look the same."

Plus, Gisele made $47 million last year as the world's highest-paid supermodel. She doesn't need it!

