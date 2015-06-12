WARNING: If you do not want to know who Kaitlyn Bristowe may have chosen on "The Bachelorette," do not proceed.

Kaitlyn Bristowe may have revealed who she ends up with on The Bachelorette, just one month into the season.

The 29-year-old dance instructor set off a social media firestorm on Friday after a Snapchat surfaced, possibly revealing the winner of the current season of ABC's dating show. A Bachelorette fan pointed to the possible fail on Twitter.

Screenshots of the Snapchat show Bristowe and "Bachelorette" contestant Shawn Booth in bed together, leading many to speculate that he is the one she chooses at the end of season 11 and that the two are still together.

Booth, a 28-year-old personal trainer from Connecticut, received the first impression rose from Bristowe at the start of the season.

Filming on "The Bachelorette" has already finished for the season, though it is customary for those on the show not to be seen in public together or discuss relationships formed until the episodes have aired per contractual obligations, Variety reports.

"The Bachelorette" finale is scheduled for late July.

Neither Booth nor Bristowe have yet to publicly address the possible reveal. ABC declined to comment.