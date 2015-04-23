Could it be? Is Kanye West, gasp, just like us?

A photo has surfaced via Twitter that shows two people that look an awful lot like Kim Kardashian and Kanye sleeping in the economy seats of an airplane reportedly going to Armenia. Either Kimye -- estimated to have a joint net worth of $155 million -- was caught in the cheap seats or the couple has some budge-friendly lookalikes.

If the reports are true, this wouldn't be the first time the 37-year-old rapper has been caught sleeping while traveling. Kanye was also snapped snoozing with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner during a train ride from Paris to London. This time, they were seated first class.

What do you think? Were Kim and Kanye caught in coach?

The power couple also made headlines this week when comedian Amy Schumer pranked them at the Time 100 Gala.

